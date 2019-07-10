Belmont County now has a humane agent

People now have a number to call and a person to speak with, to report cases of animal abuse and neglect.

BCARL—the Belmont County Animal Rescue League—has chosen Jennifer Woollard, and she has already tackled a number of cases just since July 3.

There were dogs in hot cars while their owners were shopping, abandoned livestock, a malnourished dog, and several animals with no access to food or water.

What she needs now are future foster homes for animals that will be rescued and need a temporary home.

“If you have it in your heart to help us house a dog, a cat, a lizard, a snake, a horse, a goat, anything like that, if you have a facility where you can house animals and appropriately care for them while they’re in our custody, please give us a call, whether you’re an individual or another rescue,” Jennifer Woollard

She also urges you to call if you see any animal being abused or neglected. That includes animals with no access to food or water, animals with untreated medical conditions, those that have been abandoned or have inappropriate shelter.

The number to call is (740) 296-8644. She said many animals—from cats to cows—are dropped off in rural areas like Egypt Valley, where they can’t fend for themselves.