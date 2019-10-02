Belmont County, Ohio man indicted on fentanyl charge

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Nathan Parker, of Martins Ferry, Ohio, was indicted today on a fentanyl distribution charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Parker, age 39, was indicted on one count of “Distribution of Fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a Protected Location.” Parker is accused of selling fentanyl near Madison Elementary School in July 2019 in Ohio County.

Parker faces at least one year and up to 40 years incarceration and a fine of up to $2,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.