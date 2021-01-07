Belmont County on par for good year, budget passed for 2021

Belmont County, O.H. (WTRF) — Good news for Belmont County residents! Fortunately—Belmont County Commissioners are reporting that they are starting the new year out on a good note when it comes to the budget!

The commissioners were able to pass a 2021 budget that is equal to last years—even after the year we had. Commission president JP Dutton says this is quite the accomplishment as we are still in a pandemic.

He notes that federal funding did aid through the CARES act, but the county was able to keep on par with their budget and not furlough any employees.

There’s been a lot of emphasis the last two or three years in Belmont County specifically about being efficient with budgets, lowering budgets, paying off existing debt. We think a lot of those moves the last two or three years really softened the blow of the pandemic here locally. I think the important point here for the residents of Belmont County is to know that their county government’s finances are in a very strong position particularly for coming through a pandemic. JP DUTTON, COMMISSION PRESIDENT, BELMONT COUNTY

The county will also be working on some new projects this year including a water-sewer projects, and road projects. Dutton says the jail project will also continue.

He is staying optimistic as he believes PTTGC will decide on the cracker plant one way or another in 2021.

We will keep you updated.