Belmont County preparing for child COVID vaccinations

Belmont County, Ohio (WTRF) – We’re one step closer to being able to get children vaccinated for COVID.

The FDA has now approved the Pfizer vaccine for the 5- to 11-year-old age group.

At the Belmont County Health Department, they’re watching for new recommendations to come out, and they’ll put preparations in place.

Now it has to go to the CDC for their approval. Once they get that approval, then we’ll hopefully receive the vaccine after that and then we an prepare clinics for that group of kids. Again right now that age group are not able to get vaccinated so the quarantining and the issues with that are a little difficult. Hopefully that will alleviate a lot of those issues. Rob Sproul, Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner

Right now, they say kids exposed to COVID at school have to quarantine at home, which becomes an added strain to parents, schools and the children themselves.

They say with vaccination, kids who are exposed to the virus could stay in school.