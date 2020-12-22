Belmont County receives first shipment of Moderna Vaccine

Belmont County, O.H. (WTRF) — The first doses of the Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine has arrived to Belmont County.

According to Deputy Health Commissioner Rob Sproul, the first three hundred doses were delivered to the County health department this morning. They are currently being stored in an insulated freezer until it is ready to be distributed.

Sproul says County health officials are working to schedule appointments for those able to receive the initial doses of the vaccine.

There is a limited number of people that can get the shot. EMS personal , primary care physicians. They gave us a full list of people that we are responsible for vaccinating. We have to go through those people first. So we are asking the public to be patient. As more vaccine become available we will be able to move on to other phases and the general public. Rob Sproul. Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner

People to be vaccinated in Phase 1A of the distribution include residents and staff of nursing homes and assisted living facilities.