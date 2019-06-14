Belmont County sees increase in number of runaway pets

When the weather gets warm, we tend to spend more time outside, and that includes our pets.

But it offers an opportunity for pets to make a break for freedom

Belmont County Dog Warden Lisa Williams urges pet owners to make sure that their fences are escape-proof and that their dogs’ electronic collars have fresh batteries installed frequently.

She says if you have a fenced-in yard and your dog is getting out, watch to see where the problem is, and reinforce that area of the fence or gate. If your dog is tied to a run or doghouse, make sure his chain and clasp are secure.

She says Ohio law requires dogs to be confined to their owner’s property. Williams says people can be cited and fined for letting their dog run loose, and their dog can be injured or killed in traffic. She says people often have their dog outdoors with them and expect the dog not to leave the yard. She says it only takes a moment for a dog to take off running.