Belmont County Sheriff responds to "fake" emergency Video

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) - Imagine your house surrounded by a SWAT team and you have no idea why.

This is the nightmare to many victims of 'swatting:' someone calling first responders to a "fake" emergency at someone else's address.

Crisis Hotline received a distrubing call Monday morning about a potential shooter. "[The caller said] they just got done shooting their mother and shooting their sister," said Sheriff Dave Lucas of Belmont County." And they're waiting for emergency services to show up and they're gonna have a shoot-out with us."

Sheriff Lucas activated the Special Operations Branch and a nearby school and Route 9 was put on lockdown.

The family surrounded by law enforcement had no idea what was going on. And while the 'swatter' may think it's fun to create panic, if caught, that person will face serious charges.

"Not only local charges, but state charges and federal charges if we can," said Sheriff Lucas. "And then they're gonna be in the Belmont County Jail."