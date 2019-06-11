Belmont County Sheriff’s Office arrests 3 in a hotel for drugs.

The Belmont County Sherriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at a hotel located in St. Clairsville.

There they took into custody Cleophas Davis, a 37-year-old male from Cleveland, OH, Nicole Gust, a 25 year old female from Bellaire, OH, and Erica Warner, a 24 year old female from Martins Ferry, OH.

Deputies sized nearly an ounce of suspected crack cocaine, approximately 2 grams of suspected fentanyl/heroin, marijuana, liquid THC, $1.193 of U.S currency and $400 in counterfeit money.

Davis was booked for 2 counts of trafficking and possession of cocaine, Felony 5 count for possession of a schedule drug, and a minor misdemeanor of possession of marijuana and criminal simulation.

Cleophas was also served with 2 outstanding warrants for his arrest out of Cuyahoga County, OH.

Davis was booked in charges of Possession of heroin/fentanyl felony 4 and possession of cocaine felony 5

Gust was booked into jail where she was served with her outstanding warrant out of Belmont County.