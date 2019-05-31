Belmont County Sheriff's Office arrest two for possession and trafficking cocaine Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Belmont County Sheriff's Office arrested Michael Johnson AKA- "Jim" a 41-year-old male from Cleveland, OH and Kyle Shepherd a 28-year-old male from Bellaire, OH after a traffic stop in St. Clairsville, Oh last night.

A very large amount of suspected crack/ cocaine and cash money was discovered during this traffic stop, with the help of K-9 Xyrem. Criminal Interdiction Unit's investigated further into this discovery which led them to a hotel located in St. Clairsville. A discovery from there led to the seizure of more crack/ cocaine and cash money.

Deputies seized nearly 112 grams of crack/ cocaine which equals approximately 4 ounces with a street value of $11,000 dollars, along with seizure of over $ 3,800 dollars in cash.

Michael Johnson and Kyle Shepherd were both booked into Belmont County Jail on Felon 1 charges of Possession of Cocaine, and Felony 1 Charges of Trafficking in Cocaine which carries a $40,000 dollar bond.