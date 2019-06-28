Belmont County Sheriff’s Office arrest two for possession and trafficking drugs

Belmont County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robert Marthaler and Amber Ritchea of Bellaire Ohio last night

They were booked into the Belmont County Jail on charges of possession of schedule 1 drugs- felony 2, possession of schedule 2 drugs- felony 5, and trafficking in schedule 1 drugs -felony 2

Belmont County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of a K-9 unit, discovered 23 grams of suspected narcotics, schedule 1 pills and over $500 dollars in cash.

The estimated street value of the narcotics seized in nearly $2000 dollars.

Marthaler is currently in jail on $ 32,500 dollar bond and Ritchea is out of jail after posting bond