Belmont County Sheriff’s Office arrest two for possession and trafficking drugs

by: DK WRIGHT

Belmont County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robert Marthaler and Amber Ritchea of Bellaire Ohio last night

They were booked into the Belmont County Jail on charges of possession of schedule 1 drugs- felony 2, possession of schedule 2 drugs- felony 5, and trafficking in schedule 1 drugs -felony 2

Belmont County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of a K-9 unit, discovered 23 grams of suspected narcotics, schedule 1 pills and over $500 dollars in cash.

The estimated street value of the narcotics seized in nearly $2000 dollars.

Marthaler is currently in jail on $ 32,500 dollar bond and Ritchea is out of jail after posting bond

