Belmont County Sheriff’s Office makes drug arrest

The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest last night in St. Clairsville after obtaining probable cause of drug trafficking.

Authorities arrested 37-year-old man from Cleveland, OH, Demarise Mandrell Robinson.

Deputies located approximately 55 grams of narcotics which consist of suspected heroin, and crack cocaine. The street value of the suspected narcotics is over $10,000 dollars. Deputies also located a digital scale, multiple cell phones, and over $2,000 dollars in cash.

Robinson was booked into the Belmont County Jail on felony 1 drug trafficking and drug possession charges, felony 4 drug trafficking and possession charges, and drug paraphernalia charges. Mr. Robinson currently has a bond of $50,500 dollars.

This is the second time Robinson has been taken into custody by the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office for trafficking in drugs.