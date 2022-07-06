BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)–The Belmont County, “School Clothes 4 Kids Program,” is back for yet another year of giving.

After nearly 7 years, officials say the number of people they help is growing.

Many students go back-to-school shopping to start the school year off in a fresh new outfit.

However, some children aren’t as fortunate but this back-to-school program makes each child feel special so they can walk into the classroom with confidence.

The Belmont County Department of Job and Family Services, “School Clothes 4 Kids Program,” provides around 18 hundred children with clothes for school and the best part is—they get to pick it out themselves.

***Applications***

Jeff Felton is the director of Belmont County Department of Job and Family Services.

It’s for kids from kindergarten all the way through eighteen so we are really able to service really the whole school-aged population… The money we spend a year is probably close to $800,000-$900,000 dollars during those shopping days at the mall so I know all the merchants are appreciative of those funds coming in but most importantly the kids and the families are the ones we are really there to help. Jeff Felton, Director, Belmont County Department of Job and Family Services

Shopping dates are spread out over the course of six days in August at Ohio Valley Mall.

To apply you can go to their website or you can pick up an application at their office.

The deadline for applications is Tuesday July 19th at 4:30 p.m.