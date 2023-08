BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Belmont Savings Bank revealed their new branch renovation this evening at a tailgating block party event.

It all kicked off at 5, with a ribbon cutting at 5:30.

The event was a celebration for the entire community where attendees could sample foods from restaurants all across the “All American Town.”

In addition, there was a surprise for guests from the Bellaire Football Team–they received a check!