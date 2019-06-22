Benefit auction raises funds for Belmont Co. church expansion

SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH (WTRF)

Dozens of eager bidders, surrounded by dozens of pieces of antique furniture, participated in a benefit auction to raise money for a Belmont County church expansion this weekend.

The auction happened in the parking lot of the East Richland Evangelical Church in Saint Clairsville, OH.

The church was raising money to finish furnishing their nearly completed “Ickes Family Life Center.”

The $6 million building will become the new home to East Richland High School students. This building includes two gyms, a theater stage and other amenities that will be accessible for the entire Ohio Valley to use in hopes to bring the community together, according to church officials.

“Our vision is that on Friday nights, after the ball games, kids from the Ohio Valley can come hang out and have food and have a safe environment, alcohol free, drug free and vape free,” said Jerry Wenger, Senior Pastor.

The new center is named after Wayne Ickes, who served as the church’s senior pastor for 57 years before his successor, Wenger.

“I was here when we started the school 39 years ago and it’s been a joy for me to see it expand and survive and this building is tremendous,” said Ickes.

The Ickes Family Life Center is expected to open its doors at the beginning of July.