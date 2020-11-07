Benwood Fire Department plans to “Stuff the Truck” for kids in need

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) — A local fire department is teaming up with the Caring Tree to ensure kids in need open presents on Christmas Morning.

Benwood Firefighter Robert Beever says the idea came to him when he realized how many kids in our area are in need. So, he talked to Benwood Fire Chief, Garson Taylor, and got the ball rolling on a Christmas gift collection.

They have a tree with 25 names, and in just one day over 14 of those names were claimed.

So– they’re already getting more names, in hopes of collecting enough toys for 40 children. Fire Chief Garson Taylor says they’re holding raffles as well to buy five or more kids Christmas presents from the department.

It feels great. I have a big heart. I want to do something for the kids and let them have the best Christmas of their life. Robert Beever- Firefighter, Benwood

The collection runs until November, and every Saturday and sunday until then– they will have members at the station to collect the items.

Then– on the 29th– they’ll stuff the fire truck for everyone to see how much they’ve raised for those in need.

If you would like to sponsor a kid this holiday season– you can pick one off of the Caring Tree at Benwood Fire Department.