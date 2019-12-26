Benwood to ask residents to pay $800,000 for removal of Bellaire Bridge

BENWOOD, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s been the talk of the town for years, but now the discussion is becoming more persistent on the removal and demolition of the Bellaire Toll Bridge in Benwood.

7News spoke with city officials on their plans for the removal and how it will affect residents of the city.

The privately-owned Bellaire Toll Bridge is historically the oldest truss bridge in West Virginia spanning over 2,500 feet in its entirety. 850 feet of that bridge is situated over a portion of the city of Benwood. Since it’s closure in 1991, the bridge has proved just how unsecured and dangerous the structure really is.

We’ve been trying for many years, and the state and federal folks as well, to try and find a solution on removing the bridge and doing away with the hazard. One solution that we’ve looked at; we’ve got a contractor. With the metal and about 800,000 dollars, they can take the bridge down over where it’s creating a hazard for the city of Benwood, over the roadway. Benwood Police Chief Frank Longwell

They say massive blocks of concrete have dropped from the decking that runs parallel to 8th street and expect more to come. So, they’re asking residents if they’re willing to pay for the 800-thousand-dollar removal.

We’ve talked about sending out a survey asking “Would they be willing to allocate $800,000 dollars out of city coffers to initiate the construction and completion. Then we would try to retrieve that money. Benwood Police Chief Frank Longwell

The survey would be sent out sometime in 20-20 to the over 1,300 residents in Benwood—allowing them to simply answer ‘yes’ or ‘no.’

Well, the residents have always had a flavor of getting the bridge out of there. They know what the hazards are of the bridge. I’m sure anyone living in Benwood would like to get it out of there, but are they willing to spend that kind of money on somebody else’s problem because it is a privately-owned bridge? Benwood Police Chief Frank Longwell

There hasn’t been an effort to take down the bridge in recent years, and the owner has even gone to prison over it, but now the city’s getting serious. If it is approved, one family will be displaced for about a week, and the popular Italian restaurant “Undo’s” will shut down during the project.

The safety is the bottom line. I mean, there has been stuff falling for years. So, I think it has to be done. I ain’t saying how it’s got to be done, but I think the city’s been on us for a while. And they’re really pursuing it. Herk sparchane, Owner, Undo’s Benwood

Although Undo’s in Benwood will be closed, and the employees there will be on leave with no pay, Herk Sparachane says the bridge is a hazard, and someone could potentially lose their life if something is not done. Only the 800 feet spanning Benwood will be removed, and the portion of the bridge crossing the Ohio river will remain if the plan for Benwood is approved.