Benwood volunteer firefighters team up with the Marshall County Caring Tree for a good cause

BENWOOD, W.Va.-(WTRF) The Benwood Volunteer Fire Department has been busy this month collecting toys and clothing for the Marshall County Caring Tree.

Benwood Fire Chief Garson Taylor says there is still time to take a name from the caring tree.

Chief Taylor says you can stop by the fire station this Saturday from 1 PM until 5 PM and on Sunday from noon until 3 PM.

He says there are approximately 30 names still hanging from the tree.

According to the Chief Taylor, once people return the items then firefighters can fill two trucks with all of the Christmas donations.

“It’s beyond amazing to me because the outpouring of support we’ve had in our fundraising. People coming here. It’s phenomenal and just my guys love it. I love it. We’re going to continue to do it.” Chief Garson Taylor, Benwood Volunteer Fire Department

Again, you can stop by the fire station and grab a name off of the tree, but don’t forget when you return with the items remember to attach your tag to your donation bag.

You have until December 10th to purchase the gifts and return them back to the firehouse.