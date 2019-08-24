Bernie Sanders’ Morgantown rally postponed

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTRF) – Senator Bernie Sanders has postponed his Morgantown rally.

The Presidential candidate was originally scheduled to host the rally Monday at the Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place.

A press release cites scheduling issues as the reason for the change.

Instead, Sanders will be speaking at the 76th National Convention for the United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America in Pittsburgh. This is a private event for UE union members only.

At the previously scheduled Morgantown rally, Sanders had specifically planned to focus on his comprehensive Workplace Democracy plan and Green New Deal policy.

The Workplace Democracy plan was to increase union membership in his first term.

Senator Sanders’ Green New Deal policy highlights the topics of global warming and has hopes of creating 20 million new jobs.

Stay with 7News for any updates if the rally is rescheduled.