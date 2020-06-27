Bethlehem Apostolic Temple holds Drive Thru Food Basket Giveaway

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- The Bethlehem Apostolic Temple church held its second drive-through food basket giveaway of the year today to help families struggling because of the pandemic. Each basket of food provides enough to feed family of four for a week and the baskets were delivered on a first come first serve basis. The drive through basket giveaway was held at the North Wheeling Dream Center. Members of the church say they are just happy to give back to the community during this difficult time.

“There’s actually other people out there that actually do care about one another and when it comes to the food drive, it’s rough times you know, we all got to stick together, we all got to try to show that even during rough times, love truly exists by helping and working with one another, said William Bracey, a member of the church.