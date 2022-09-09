(WTRF) – Football is back. The excitement of the first weekend of the NFL season has been building for weeks since training camp started.

With college sports back in action as well, it’s prime time for many sports fans.

It’s also a time of year when many people will be placing bets. Whether in a casino or on your cell phone, this type of gambling is very accessible.

With that, 1-800-GAMBLER wants to warn everyone who’s placing bets this season to do so safely and responsibly.

Pay attention to how much money and how much time you’re spending gambling.

I don’t think a lot of people understand what a big problem it can be. As many as one in 50 people here in the state have a gambling addiction and it can be really devastating. So, it may seem like all fun and games but for some people it can go wrong. Sheila Moran, Director or Communications and Marketing, First Choice Services

If you feel like your gambling is getting out of control, or you know someone who may need help you can call 1-800-GAMBLER. Someone is available 24/7 to answer your call. Or visit 1800gambler.net to check out their advice for responsible gambling.

Some of the rules for responsible gambling include treat the money you lose as the cost of entertainment, plan ahead and set a limit, expect to loose, avoid “chasing” lost money and trying to win it back and don’t use gambling to cope with any physical or emotional pain.