(WTRF) – The popular BlendJet 2 portable blender has been recalled after numerous injuries by users, according to a press release on Thursday from Consumer Reports.

According to Consumer Reports (CR), “Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled blenders and contact BlendJet for a free replacement of the BlendJet 2 base unit.”

CR notified the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and BlendJet in summer 2023 after reports surfaced of safety risks.

“Numerous incidents reported by consumers have linked the blender to a risk of injury, including from fire, explosion, broken blades, and access to the blades by children,” says CR.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission received approximately 329 reports of blades breaking during use of the blender and another 17 reports of overheating or fires. The agency also received 49 reports of minor burns and one laceration injury report.

One consumer reported that the BlendJet 2 began smoking when plugged in and that the consumer’s son reportedly was burned when unplugging it.

The BlendJet 2 was sold at Costco, Walmart, Target, and other stores nationwide and online at BlendJet.com from October 2020 through November 2023. It was advertised widely on television and online. Units cost between $50 and $75.

Consumers can find information on replacing the blender on the CPSC website.

The BlendJet company website also has recall information.

Consumers call also call BlendJet at 844-334-0562.

A representative with Consumer Reports confirmed to 7News that, at this time, the manufacturer will not offer refunds to consumers who do not want to replace the BlendJet 2. However, Consumer Reports says it “is calling on the company to voluntarily provide people a refund if they are not comfortable getting the replacement.”

Consumer Reports spoke to Ethan Rasiel, BlendJet’s spokesperson about why the company will not offer a refund as part of the recall. Rasiel claims consumers love the product and want to replace the items they have through the recall.

“BlendJet customers love their BlendJets and want to continue to enjoy them for years to come. Through this recall we are allowing them to do that.” Ethan Rasiel, BlendJet’s spokesperson quoted in Consumer Reports “4.8 Million BlendJet 2 Personal Blenders Recalled”

4.8 million blenders were sold in the U.S. with an additional 117,000 in Canada, according to Consumer Reports. The company is only offering a replacement of its base unit, not a refund.