During a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki didn’t deny that the Biden administration is giving away cell phones to illegal immigrants to track them.

A reporter asked during the briefing what part of the smartphone plan would deter people from crossing illegally into the States?

“We need to take steps to ensure that we know where individuals are and we can track and we can check in with them, ‘ Psaki said.

Pasaki continued, ‘The alternatives to detention programs… has three unique forms of technology to monitor participants enrolled in the program. Telephonic, which is one of them, uses a participant’s voice to create a biometric voice print during the enrollment process. And when the participant has a check-in call, their voice is compared to the voice print. SmartLink, which is another option, enables participant monitoring via smartphone or tablet using facial-matching technology to establish identity. And Global Positioning System monitoring is of a participant’s location and movement history, using satellite technology through an ankle bracelet.’

Pasaki said this is part of the administration’s effort to monitor and track individuals who proceed to immigration proceedings.