WASHINGTON — Even though slavery was officially abolished on December 6, 1865 by the addition of the 13th amendment, it is still a subject that haunts our history. And as a society we can never forget how slavery both shaped and destroyed our country.

Recently, Reuters investigated some of America’s most influential leaders and lawmakers and discovered that 118 of them have a slaveholding ancestor.

The investigation looked at Presidents, lawmakers from sitting Congress, Governors, and Supreme Court Justices.

Reuters have identified which ancestors enslaved people, how many people they enslaved, and how many generations removed they are from their ancestors.

PRESIDENTS – There are five living, current and former Presidents on the list.

President Joe Biden: Direct Ancestor: Thomas H. Randle Number of enslaved people: One Generations removed: Five

Former President George Bush:

Direct Ancestor: Peter G. Foree Number of enslaved people: 25 Generations removed: Six

Former President Jimmy Carter:

Direct Ancestor: James W. Carter Number of enslaved people: 54 Generations removed: Four

Former President Bill Clinton:

Direct Ancestor: Martin Adams Number of enslaved people: One Generations removed: Five

Former President Barack Obama:

Direct Ancestor: George W. Overall Number of enslaved people: Two Generations removed: Six

There are also two Supreme Court Justices, 11 Governors, 72 State Representatives and 28 United States Senators.

Including United States Congressman for Ohio, Bill Johnson (R), and United States Senator for West Virginia Shelley Moore Capito (R).

Congressman Bill Johnson:

Direct Ancestor: Isham Mclamb Sr. Number of enslaved people: 16 Generations removed: Six

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito:

Reuters says they have reached out to Congressman Johnson and Senator Capito for a statement. Senator Capito did not respond to the information provided by Reuters and Congressman Johnson declined to comment.

The entire list of leaders and lawmakers can be found here.