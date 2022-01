President Joe Biden speaks about the government’s COVID-19 response, in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Joe Biden said he plans to name the first Black woman to the Supreme Court, according to an AP report

Biden says the leading candidates are currently on the DC Circuit Court of Appeals.

Current Justice Stephen Breyer is planning to retire from the Supreme Court, ending a nearly three-decade career on the bench and clearing the way for Democrats to seat the liberal jurist’s replacement on the 6-3 conservative majority court.