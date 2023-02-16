President Joe Biden is expected to get his second physical as President on Thursday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Look, I’m a great respecter of fate. I would be completely, thoroughly honest with the American people if I thought there was any health problem, anything that would keep me from being able to do the job. And and, so we’ll see. But, you know, I just — I think people have to just watch me,” Biden said in an interview with PBS NewsHour earlier this month.

Biden who is 80-years-old has hinted at running for a second term.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday “you can expect a memo from the physician will be released publicly in the same manner as it was in 2021.”

The President will get his physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center