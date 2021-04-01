Biden’s infrastructure plan divides lawmakers

FILE – In this March 25, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Biden is taking the opposite approach of the Clinton administration to help the economy. He’s bulking up on debt to fuel growth, offering aid to the poor without work requirements and pulling back from globalization. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

It’s a massive American Jobs plan unveiled by the President that today is drawing mixed reaction.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown applauded the President’s plan saying in part,

“This plan rebuilds American infrastructure by putting Ohioans to work at good-paying jobs that cannot be shipped overseas.” Senator Sherrod Brown, (D), Ohio

Others do not feel the same way.

Ohio House Representative Bill Johnson said that he is still looking into the specifics, but a major concern is the cost.

“The devils in the details. The question with the one – it’s a big price tag. How much is it going to cost? How is it going to be paid for? And how are we going to make sure that it doesn’t just go to big metropolitan centers? How about rural Appalachia and other rural parts of the country” Rep. Bill Johnson, (R), Ohio

West Virginia’s Representative David McKinley and Senator Shelley Moore Capito both believe that infrastructure should be a bipartisan issue.

Senator Capito said in part

“The proposal would aggressively drive down the use of traditional energy resources and eliminate good-paying jobs in West Virginia and across the country.” Senator Shelley Moore Capito, (R), West Virginia

Ohio Representative Johnson also said he is concerned about getting the money to rural areas, because that did not happen with the American Rescue Plan.

“Where did that infrastructure money go? It went to the mass transit programs, most of it in the big metropolitan and urban centers, rural America left out.” Rep. Bill Johnson, (R), Ohio

If the American Jobs plan is passed, the cost for the entire program will be 2 trillion dollars.