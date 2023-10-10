OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Readers and book lovers in the Ohio Valley, you’ll want to pay attention to this.
The Ohio County Public Library is holding its regular Fall Book Sale this Friday and Saturday.
Whether your taste runs to cookbooks or crime drama, health and fitness or finance, they say they have something for all readers.
“We would love for people to come join us at our book sale this upcoming Friday and Saturday. We will have plenty of things for sale–books, movies, CDs, audiobooks and magazines. And we’re especially looking forward to, on Saturday, we’ll have multiple artists join us down in our auditorium along with Tacet Coffee Cart as we have a mini artist market and enjoy the book sale.”Ellery McGregor, Head of Marketing, Ohio County Public Library