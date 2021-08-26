Bill Johnson Statement on Dual Attacks at Kabul Airport

WASHINGTON – Congressman Bill Johnson (R-Marietta) released the following statement following the dual attacks near the airport in Kabul:



The attacks at the Kabul airport that have left U.S. Marines and an unknown number of innocent people dead and wounded is tragic.



We pray for our deceased warriors and their families, as well as the wounded and American civilians still in harm’s way. We also pray from our troops on the ground risking their lives to evacuate them. As a 27-year Air Force veteran who served at U.S. Special Operations Command, today’s attacks show a clear failure of leadership by the Commander-in-Chief of the world’s greatest military force.



This situation was totally avoidable, but sadly predictable. The Biden administration must immediately change course…use the might of the American military to evacuate every American from Afghanistan and protect those on the ground waiting to leave the country. And if it means changing both the tactics and strategy to accomplish this mission…do it!