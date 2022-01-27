Bill proposed would send illegal immigrants Biden/Pelosi’s hometown

President Joe Biden speaks to the media after meeting privately with Senate Democrats, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

A lawmaker in Tennessee proposed a bill that would relocate illegal immigrants to the hometowns of President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The bill was introduced by state Rep. Bruce Griffey, R-Paris

The bill says “the commissioner of safety, in collaboration with the commissioner of human services, shall develop and implement a system to identify and relocate illegal aliens as soon as practicable upon arrival in this state on and after the effective date of this act.”

The bill also provides the city and states the illegal immigrants must be located to which include: