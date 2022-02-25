CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – A bill critical for mental health services in West Virginia is still stalled in the state legislature. It would fully fund the state’s suicide lifeline.

Soon the way people in crisis connect to that line will be changing to a three digit number. It’s easier to remember and may mean a higher number of calls. If the bill doesn’t pass, when those calls come in, there may not be anyone to answer right away.

If you are in crisis and need help now call 1-800-273-TALK.

They key thing to drive in is that you’re not alone, but if those resources aren’t there it can very much feel that way. Kabrea James, Crisis Counselor, First Choice Services

No matter the day or the time, there’s always someone there to answer the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for people in the Mountain State.

People from all walks of life, all different backgrounds that may just get to a point where an issue just totally overwhelms them. They need someone to talk to. They need someone to let them know there’s a direction they can go in and there has to be someone there. There just has to be be someone there. Kabrea James, Crisis Counselor, First Choice Services

In just a few months people will only need to dial three numbers , 988, to connect; which will make services easier to access.

First Choice Services, who answers that lifeline in West Virginia, expects call volume to go up.

That’s where Senate Bill 181 comes in.

That is the most important thing that this bill does is that it ensures that calls from West Virginia continue to go to a call center in West Virginia that is staffed by people who live and work here because they will have relationships with mental health providers. State Sen. Ryan Weld, (R) 1st District

The bill fully funds the lifeline to make sure that there’s always someone there to pick up the phone.

Once someone is on hold or there’s any delay in the support they’re looking for I think it can be disheartening because it takes so much for them to even call. For there to be any kind of delay it can make them feel like they shouldn’t have called or they’re alone. Kabrea James, Crisis Counselor, First Choice Services

The bill was stalled in the Senate Finance Committee.

Senator Weld, who was one of the bill’s sponsors, explained the delay was over some wording related to the funding and how the state would implement an 11 cent fee per call.

Probably what most people have in their couch cushions. It is 11 cents per mobile user. That is the fee that will fully fund West Virginia’s Suicide Lifeline Sheila Moran, Director of Communications, First Choice Services

There was a surcharge that was going to go onto cellphone bills and the implementation of and how that was going to be regulated and how that was going to happen, there was some concern about the mechanics of all that. What we have done is taken out that funding language that was of concern to several others. DHHR has agreed to pay the $1,6 million dollars, I believe, for the implementation of the program out of their budget for the next fiscal year. State Sen. Ryan Weld, (R) 1st District

Senator Jack Woodrum is the lead sponsor on the bill. Joining Senator Weld in sponsorship are Senators Stephen Baldwin, Richard Lindsay and Ron Stollings.

Now, Senator Weld is hopeful the bill will pass and keep this life-saving service fully functioning. As of Friday afternoon, he told 7News the bill passed out of the Finance Committee. It’s scheduled for a first reading in the Senate on Monday, with passage expected on Wednesday. From there, it would move to the House of Delegates.

Regardless of if the bill passes, those calls will keep coming in to the Suicide Lifeline. First Choice Services says the state loses one person each day to suicide. They don’t want that number to go any higher.

If this line doesn’t get funded, down the road when we have tragedies, you’ll have people saying’ can you believe that someone tried to call the suicide hotline and they had to wait and wait and they ended up hanging up because it took someone too long to answer’ and people will think ‘that’s ridiculous how could that happen?’. So, we’re here now saying this is the time to make sure that doesn’t happen. Sheila Moran, Director of Communications, First Choice Services

7News will continue to follow the progress of Senate Bill 181 and bring you updates.

Remember, if you are in crisis and need help now call 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255).