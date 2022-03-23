Scientists say that in new preliminary research, they’ve developed a non-hormonal form of male birth control and early human trials of the pill could begin by the end of the year.

Research showed that this form of male birth control kept lab mice sterile for four to six weeks with seemingly no side effects, reported gizmodo.

Researchers at the University of Minnesota say it works by targeting how our bodies interact with vitamin A, known to be essential to fertility in mammals. Therefore researchers found an experimental compound that blocks a protein responsible for binding to a form of vitamin A in our cells, known as retinoic acid receptor alpha (RAR-a).

The hope for this is that its selective blocking is enough to induce long-lasting but reversible sterility while causing little to no effects.

The UMN team believes their treatment could be more appealing than other potential male birth control treatments that are currently in clinical trials that target testosterone, which scientists say could come with unwanted side effects including higher cholesterol and lower sex drive.

Male mice dosed with the compound dubbed GPHR-529 through a consistent four weeks experienced a sharp drop in sperm count and became sterile. Then about four to six weeks after they stopped the treatment the male mice were no longer sterile.

Overall, GPHR-529 was estimated to be 99% effective in preventing pregnancy, with no noticeable side effects, reported gizmodo.

GPHR-529 was licensed to company YourChoice Therapeutics for further development and hopes to start early-stage clinical trials in people by the later half of the year.