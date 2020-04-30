Bishop Mark Brennan surrounds healthcare workers with prayer

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Healthcare workers have become saviors during the COVID-19 pandemic. And today they were given many blessings and prayers.

Bishop Brennan of the Wheeling Charleston Diocese led a special blessing asking God to surround these workers caring for those affected.

First responders and health care workers have been working long shifts throughout the pandemic.

And at this time he says it is important that we serve them in prayer in return.

They are always here to serve us but I think during this time of this pandemic the corona virus you realize how important their service is. Rev. Mark Brennan – Bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston

Bishop Brennan will also be holding a prayer tomorrow at Riesbeck’s Food Market in Elm Grove.

This is a special blessing for those individuals who have now been deemed essential.

This blessing will take place outside and will be streamed on the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston’s Facebook Page.