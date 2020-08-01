First Asian giant murder hornet captured

Washington–Entomologists in Washington have made their first step in a plan to stop an invasive species from spreading across the state.

The captured their first Asian giant hornet, which they hope they can track back to its nest.

So far, the only live specimens of this hornet have been found overseas, but in July one was found dead in a trap near Birch Bay, Washington.

Sven Spichiger, an entomologist, says, “Our initial feeling is this is a worker hornet. Our response to this will be to inundate the area immediately surrounding that positive trap capture with additional traps that are designed to capture the hornets alive. “

No one knows how these hornets came to America, but the long-standing belief is that they made it in with cargo from overseas.

The hornets could kill honeybees which could cause an issue for agriculture.

Spichiger says the goal is to trap live hornets and use technology to track them back to their hives, but some methods work better than others.

“The process of putting them to sleep using CO2, that didn’t go so well, but led to some other great things, but then chilling them in a cooler with ice so that they’re immobile, that gives us an attempt at gluing a small tracking tag to it, which we can follow back,” he explained.

Earlier this year, a company came out with a min-camera able to broadcast video from the back of a beetle.