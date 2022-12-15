NATIONAL (WTRF) — A man allegedly hit his wife with a Christmas tree after she asked for help with making dinner, reports Fox5NY.

Richard Atchison, 52, of Tavares, FL, “lost his temper” in the couple’s Fruitland Park home after he and his wife got into an argument.

She asked him if he would help make dinner with her.

At some point during the argument, the woman said she put a spoon in the sink which accidentally splashed Atchison.

The deputy’s report said Atchison began packing his things and went outside to his vehicle.

He then returned inside, because “he had been drinking”, and told his wife that she needed to leave instead.

As she tried to leave the home, deputies said Atchison shoved her, picked up a Christmas tree, and threw it at her. There were no report of injuries, even though it hit her.

Authorities said Atchison then blocked the front door to prevent her from leaving.

Atchison was arrested by authorities on felony charges including false imprisonment and domestic battery. He was booked into the Lake County jail with no issues.

Authorities stated Atchison is being held on a $8,000 bond.

