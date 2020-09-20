Mothman Festival postponed: ‘virtual event’ leaves fans confused

POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) – The annual “Mothman Festival” has been postponed to next year due to the pandemic. However, some fans were confused when a Facebook page suggested the festival might have switched to a virtual setting.

The question is “Is this accurate?” Museum owner Jeff Wamsley says “no.”

I think sometimes imitation is the best type of flattery. Obviously, we can’t have the festival this year because of the COVID situation. Jeff Wamsley, owner of the Mothman Museum

According to Wamsley, the museum is not affiliated with the page or the virtual event and the source is as mysterious as the Mothman himself.



The streets of Point Pleasant were filled with visitors exploring the downtown area, including the “World’s Only Mothman Museum.” Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff/Lane Ball.

Even without the business traffic the festival brings in, Wamsley says they are doing better than expected.

We were a little concerned about if we would regain how busy we were before, but it’s actually been better than what we thought. Jeff Wamsley, owner of the Mothman Museum

Fans are still traveling from all over to visit the museum.

Will Weaver and his daughters traveled more than 4 hours to explore the downtown area as well as the home of the legendary Mothman.

Me and my daughters, we just kind of chose to come this weekend. It’s just the museum and to be able to walk around and kind of be a part of that has been pretty cool. Will Weaver, Versailles, Kentucky resident

Even those who live nearby are supporting the area’s number one tourist attraction.

It gives you something to do and to hear all the stories about the Mothman and everything from back in the day. It’s pretty cool. Aaron Grate, New Haven, West Virginia resident

Wamsley says they have seen visitors from all over the country, all of whom are required to wear a face-covering and stay six feet apart while inside the museum.

The Mothman Museum is currently open seven days a week. For more information on the Mothman Festival, click here.