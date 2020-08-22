NASA predicts an asteroid will pass close to Earth the day before the election

Bizarre
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) As if 2020 wasn’t wild enough, NASA is now monitoring an asteroid that will come close to Earth the day before the US election.

The agency says the asteroid is named “2018V-P-1”.

It was first identified from Palomar Observatory in San Diego County in November 2018.

Its diameter is about 6.5 feet according to NASA’s data.

The object will come close to our atmosphere, but the probability of it impacting Earth is very small at just 0.41 percent.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter