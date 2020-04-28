Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Pentagon officially releases UFO videos

Bizarre

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (CNN) – The Pentagon has officially released three short videos showing “unidentified aerial phenomena.”

This is the video — it was previously released by a private company.

It shows what appears to be unidentified flying objects rapidly moving while recorded by infrared cameras.

Two of the videos contain service members reacting in awe at how quickly the objects are moving.

One voice speculates that it could be a drone.

Pentagon officials say they released the videos to “clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos.”

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter