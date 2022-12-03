(WTRF) — The serious weather in the south this past month has caused power lines to fall, has flooded homes, and has left dozens dead, reported WESH.

In Volusia County in Florida, Hurricanes Ian and Nicole destroyed seawalls and dunes and left coastal erosion that continues to threaten homes and other buildings. The loss of sand has led to a major discovery that has officials investigating an unearthed mysterious object.

“We’re not sure what it is, but it’s a large piece of debris probably about 80 to 100 feet in length,” Volusia County Beach Safety Deputy Chief Tammy Malphurs told reporters at WFLA.

Residents began to notice the long wooden object after November 10 when Nicole hit the area. Some speculate that it’s a shipwreck, while others think it’s a dock or pier that washed away in a past storm.

While the investigation is ongoing, it is unclear how old the object is, but officials believe it’s been hidden there for over 25 years.