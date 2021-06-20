There’s a castle for sale in Indiana

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WANE) — Ever wanted to own a castle? Here’s your chance.

A 2,736 square foot castle complete with a 10-car garage and an enclosed courtyard is on the market in southern Indiana. The castle, which sits on nearly 8 acres in Charlestown, just north of Louisville, is listed for $400,000.

The property is offered by agent Denise Taylor with Schuler Bauer Real Estate Services.

Take a look:

“You aren’t going to believe your eyes when you see this Castle!” the listing reads. “When you first walk across the bridge you will have an option to go downstairs or head to the main living quarters. When walking in you will enter into a large living rm, as you walk thru the living rm you will pass thru the den and head into the formal dinning rm built for a king with 2 massive chandeliers.”

Taylor says all of the handmade doors were constructed by the owner’s husband out of trees taken down in 1946 to make a water reserve for a nearby ammunition plant. The castle was built in 1997.

And what kind of castle would it be without some intrigue built into the home?

Taylor advises visitors to “pay close attention” to a large room on the lower level that has two hidden entrances “that lead to the bar area and the garage.”

“If you choose the right door you find a set of stairs that leads to the 10 car garage.”

For more information on the listing, click here.