Black Friday shopping? Tips so you don’t break the bank

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With Black Friday sales staring in less than 24 hours, it’s important to read some tips before you shop till you drop.

7News spoke with a budget specialist who outlined ways to keep from overspending.

Jason Haswell is the managing director at the Monteverde Group. He advises before you go and shop all of the deals this weekend for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, make a budget.

There’s some great deals on black Friday online and at the stores, so you want to take advantage of that. However, before you go out, what you want to do is probably sit down and make yourself a Christmas budget. How much do I want to spend? How much can I spend? Maybe allocate a certain amount to each person you have on your list, so you don’t go over that amount. Jason Haswell, Managing Director, Monteverde Group

He also says to make sure you plan for contingencies and emergencies.

For example, when you’re travelling, account for a snowstorm that may cause you to buy a hotel room for the night, or even a broken washing machine that you may have to replace before Christmas.

What you don’t want to do is run up credit card debt that can make its way into the next year. You get your January bill and you realize that you overspent and now you can’t pay that bill off, so you’re starting to pay on interest with a credit card. If you make yourself a preliminary budget, a lot of times you can prevent that. Jason Haswell, Managing Director, Monteverde Group

Make sure you’re not overspending, because that could lead MISSED a payment, which could raise your interest, and cause bad credit.

Just make sure that you take a look and can afford what you’re doing. You’re not running up bills. You’re not accruing credit card debt that you can’t afford. Sit down and make a preliminary budget. If you make a plan, and you sit down and look at what you have to spend, you’ll be fine. Jason Haswell, Managing Director, Monteverde Group

Haswell’s biggest tip is to simply shop smart.

Follow the deals, stick to your budget, and make sure you can afford everything you buy.

Plus, by shopping smart, the number of gifts you buy could potentially double.