Black Guy Disguised Himself As White Guy To Commit Burglaries, Cops Say

Police say they arrested a man in Beverly Hills, California who could be linked to burglaries in their area.

On April 20, 2021, Beverly Hills Police Officers responded to a report of a residential burglary in the 1900 block of Loma Vista Drive.

Police say during the investigation, it was discovered that the same suspect was responsible for a residential burglary that occurred on July 20, 2020, in the 100 block of Stanley Drive.

The suspect, and the vehicle he was driving, were tied to both crimes through surveillance video.

Police say during both crimes, the suspect stole flat-screen televisions.

On May 2, 2021, Beverly Hills Police Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driven by a Rockim Prowell. During the investigation, a face mask and other items located in the car connected him to residential burglaries in Beverly Hills on July 20, 2020, and April 20, 2021. The license plates attached to the vehicle were also determined to be stolen.

Arrested was Rockim Prowell, 30-years-old of Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles County District Attorney has charged Prowell with two counts of PC 459 – Burglary; two counts of PC 487(a) – Grand Theft, and one count of PC 594(a) – Vandalism.

Additionally, Beverly Hills Police Detectives conducted a search warrant at Prowell’s home in Inglewood, California. Stolen items connecting Rockim Prowell to additional residential burglaries were recovered. Beverly Hills Police Detectives are working with investigators from the Los Angeles Police Department and the Newport Beach Police Department. We believe that the suspect is responsible for numerous residential burglaries within the Southern California area.