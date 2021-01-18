Bishop Brennan recalls meeting Dr. King, says there’s still work to be done

For some, the Civil Rights movement feels like a distant time, but Wheeling was reminded Monday of just how little time has passed

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Honoring the late Dr. Martin Luther King Junior, Bishop Mark Brennan took to the pulpit, retelling his time he sat in the pew years ago when he heard the very Dr. King move the church to action.

It feels like just years ago, a 16-year-old Mark Brennan wanted to march in D.C. and how at just 20-years-old he told his congregation he would go on to meet the man who we honored Monday.

Four years later, as a junior in college, I heard Dr. King in person, quoting the prophet Amos; ‘Let justice glow like water and righteousness like an everlasting stream. Bishop Mark E. Brennan, Wheeling-Charleston Diocese

When you think of the church and civil rights, Dr. King’s ‘Letter in a Birmingham Jail‘ comes to mind. He decries complacency among white clergy… Bishop Brennan took that to heart years ago believing the ‘do nothingism’ has no place where God’s work is done.

When we see racial injustices, try to remedy them. My very first parish assignments, I was a deacon but I went down to southern Maryland and I had found there to be no black altar boys (we didn’t altar girls yet) but I trained the first black altar boy there. And he was a good kid. So, you do what you can do in your situation. I think we have to promote that more and more in the church as well. Bishop Mark E. Brennan, Wheeling-Charleston Diocese

Meeting with the protesters in Wheeling this summer, Bishop Brennan says the civil rights movement is far from over.

We prayed for peace and racial justice and harmony. We call upon the power of God to change minds and hearts, including our own. Faith in Jesus Christ should demolish walls. Bishop Mark E. Brennan, Wheeling-Charleston Diocese

Found in I Corinthians, ‘nothing is greater than love.’ And the Bishop says to love your neighbor, is to stand with your neighbor in a “non-violent resistance of evil”… AKA peaceful protesting.

In Dr. King’s own words quoted by the Bishop: ‘Let us all hope that the dark clouds of racial prejudice will soon pass away and the deep fog of misunderstanding will be lifted from our fear-drenched communities, and in some not-too-distant tomorrow the radiant stars of love and brotherhood will shine over our great nation with all their scintillating beauty.’