Black History Month program to be presented Saturday in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) —

The Underground Railroad Museum in Flushing, Ohio, will be the site of a three-hour program Saturday, February 12 from noon to 3 p.m. on Black History.

There will be three parts to the program, each with speakers and videos.

The first part will focus on slavery and abolitionism, the second part will focus on the Emancipation Proclamation and Juneteenth, and the third will be about civil rights and the fight for freedom.

Attendees will be able to tour the museum afterward.

Speakers will include retired history professor Tom Buckley, racial justice educator Ron Scott and Museum curator and director Kristina Estle.

They are requesting a donation of $5 per person or $10 per family.

For more information, call (740) 968-2080.