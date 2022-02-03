The first African American nurse in Wheeling remembered in a special way

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-You’ve heard success stories like this one in the history books, but this one takes place in our Valley.

Remember the name Ann Thomas? She’s an African American women who began her life in Wheeling even before Desegregation, and through it all, she’s made a name for herself…

The life Ann Thomas has led is one for the books.

You know her as the first African American nurse in Wheeling. She’s a hero to many, but others like Sean Duffy have known her personally.

“She was a good friend and a very kind person. She was a person who introduced me to that aspect of Wheeling’s history, and told me stories no one else had told me before. She became one of my heroes.” Sean Duffy, programming coordinator at the Ohio County Public Library

Duffy is remembering Ann’s legacy three years after her passing.

As a little girl, segregated Wheeling was all she’s ever known until the landmark Brown v. Board of Education decision.And her life took off from there. Ann was the first African American to graduate from the Ohio Valley General Hospital’s School of Nursing. That was one of her many firsts.

She’s accomplished a lot in her lifetime and now, years later, her legacy remains… so much so that the Ohio County Public Library named a lecture after her. It focuses on black history and people, like Ann, who lived it.

“She become one of my heroes, so being able to tell other people how important Ann was as a pioneer means a lot to me.” Sean Duffy, programming coordinator at the Ohio County Public Library

Sean Duffy hopes when others hear her story, they at least remember the one thing she taught him years ago.

“Ann always told me, as a nurse, she knew we’re all red. That is… if you bleed, it’s red. We’re all the same on the inside. So, if you learn anything from Ann, it’s that we’re all brothers and sisters, and we should work together.” Sean Duffy, programming coordinator at the Ohio County Public Library

If you’d like to see the Ann Thomas Memorial Lecture, it’s February 22nd at noon. Bordas and Bordas is sponsoring it.