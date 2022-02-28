WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Liberty University closed out Black History Month with an inspiring program, highlighting one of the university’s most successful graduates.

The event was titled “Trail Blazing in 2022: Conversations for the Soul” and featured keynote speaker Stephanie Shaw and musician Aristotle Jones.

Shaw, formerly of Weirton, currently resides in Columbus where she serves as vice president for Enterprise Technology for the Wendy’s Company. She is a member of West Liberty University’s Board of Governors and in 2021 was recognized as one of the National Diversity Council’s Top 100 Women in Technology.

My message was one of trail blazing, being a black women in technology. Telling my story and being inspirational for others to find pathways of support to be able to find joy in their lives and in their careers. Stephanie Shaw, Keynote Speaker

The West Liberty University combined choir opened the program by performing the Black National Anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

The program also included a reading of the poem ” Still I Rise”, which was performed by William Thompson.