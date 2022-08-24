BELMONT, Oh. (WTRF) — The organizers of the Blame My Roots Festival wanted to say thanks to area non-profits.

So, on Wednesday, they gave more than $25,000 to the Union Local Touchdown Club, Jets Boosters, Shadyside Athletic Boosters, the Lafferty Fire Department and the Morristown Fire Department.

Blame My Roots coordinators say they’re proud to use their family-owned and operated event as a way to provide the greater Ohio Valley with country music, but also to raise money for community partners who show continued support.

We feel really good about having a festival, having an event that provides that much for the community. I think it’s important that we give back plus just to bring everybody together one time after the festival was important to us. Chris Dutton, Blame My Roots Fest

Some of our equipment is getting outdated, so with the donations from Blame My Roots and letting us work beside them, we were able to get new equipment and new things for our members and help serve our citizens. Chief Dustin Hudak, Lafferty Fire Department

Dutton says they’re hoping the larger the Blame My Roots Fest becomes, the larger the donations will become as well.

The festival is always the third weekend in July at the Valley View Campgrounds in Belmont, Ohio.