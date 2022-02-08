Blast off! Jefferson Starship will touch down at Wheeling’s Capitol Theatre

WHEELING, W.Va.- (WTRF) The Jefferson Starship has set its landing site on Wheeling this March.

The legendary rock band will be rocking the Capitol Theatre on Saturday, March 5th with a collection of their classic hit songs along with some new sonic sounds.

The classic rock group was extremely popular in the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s.

Wheeling is one of the stops along their tour and some of the band members we talked to say they’re looking forward to playing in a smaller, quaint venue instead of the larger concert shows they have been part of in the past.

No matter where we play we put on the same show. Sometimes when you play in a bigger place it takes some of the intimacy away. It’s really fun to play in a smaller venue where we can see the people and talk to them and the audience can participate. Kathy Richardson, Singer, Jefferson Starship

I really like going to the smaller venues. That’s the only place you actually tend to see real people instead of just a huge crowd. It’s important to make a connection. David Freiberg, Singer, Jefferson Starship

The band has been working on some new music in the studio.

They just released a new album last year called, Mother of the Sun.

Again, Jefferson Starship will play on March 5th at the Capitol Theatre.

And just in case you were wondering, Jefferson Starship was formerly called Jefferson Airplane.