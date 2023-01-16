(WTRF) – Just one year ago the American Red Cross was forced to do the unthinkable.

For the first time ever, in January of 2022, it declared a national blood crisis due to a severe shortage. That meant a limited supply for hospitals and for people who need those donations regularly.

Now, thanks to donors who answered the call, there’s no longer as severe of a shortage.

However, there still is a real need for donations.

The winter months tend to be a difficult time to keep donation numbers high enough to maintain the blood supply.

Right now with disasters going on across the country, with the weather, the illnesses that are going on across the country ,the flu, still COVID, respiratory illnesses, people aren’t healthy enough to donate. We need to make sure we can get out of January and all the way through February and into March when things start to resume on a much more normal donation level. Sharon Kesselring, Executive Director, American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley

The American Red Cross said it needs to collect about 12,500 blood and 3,000 platelet donations everyday to meet the needs of patients.

Just one donation could save up to three lives.

If you’d like to help, the Ohio Valley Media Blood Drive is coming up on January 23 and 24 at Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack.

To make an appointment to donate, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.