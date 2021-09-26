Bluegrass BBQ at Oglebay funds Youth Orchestra

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) If you’re into music, the Bluegrass BBQ fundraiser took place at Oglebay Park on Sunday. You could grab a bite to eat and listen to some live music performed by local bands.

They even had special performances by members of the Youth Orchestra. The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra has been providing music to the Ohio Valley for 90 years.

The Youth Orchestra offers young musicians from the tri-state area a formal venue to train and perform together. The BBQ raises funds to provide a tuition-free opportunity for the young musicians.