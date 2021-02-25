Bluewave Center bringing holistic care to Follansbee

Follansbee, W. Va. (WTRF) – The Blue Wave will once again splash down in Follansbee—but not as a sports team this time.

The old middle school is being converted into a holistic health center.

It plans to host a variety of both fitness and wellness activities — from common workouts like Zumba to more obscure treatments like cryo-therapy.

And that’s just on its first floor—the second floor will feature office space to grow the area economically.

The founders of the project say they want to make Follansbee stand out to those looking for a workout.

“We want something that could bring people to Follansbee, get more people into town, have another reason for someone to say “I’ve got to go to Follansbee today.” Joey Ewusiak, Bluewave Center

“I’m trying to bring this holistic area, this holistic experience to the Bluewave Center, taking care of not just your body, but also your mind and soul.” Andrea Baggott, Massage therapist and fitness instructor

They will offer both individual and family membership plans, and hope to have everything ready by the end of March.